New pictures show rumoured Star Wars site in rural Perthshire

New images have given a first glimpse of the rumoured Star Wars set being built at a remote location in the Perthshire countryside.

Production activity has been taking place for the past week at a hard to reach part of Glen Tilt, north of Blair Atholl.

A camp for cast and crew has been set up in a section of the glen while a number of film sets have been built at various points along the River Tilt.

The Courier revealed earlier this week that locals had been sworn to secrecy amid rumours of the filming of the TV show “Pilgrim” – which is the working title for Disney’s new Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars spin-off series.

Disney has announced, following the success of The Mandalorian, the new show will star Perthshire’s own Ewan McGregor reprising the role of the jedi master.

Filming is due to continue until June 18.

Cast and crew set up at the glen

One eyewitness said: “There has been loads of activity in Glen Tilt this week with a large number of cast and crew now set up in the glen.

“A camp has been established, complete with car park, catering tents and site security.

“Actors have been spotted on set filming this week though I didn’t see any famous faces.”

A hut-type set, built in woodlands as well as a wooden bridge which appears to have been constructed over the River Tilt specifically for the filming, have been spotted.

A number of sets visible

Further evidence of construction is also visible at various points along the glen.

It’s understood walkers and cyclists are allowed past but are occasionally being stopped during takes, with security escorting them past.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were also at the location on Wednesday appearing to be assisting with the use of fire and smoke in one of the scenes.