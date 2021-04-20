New pictures show progress made on Dundee’s urban beach development

The new urban beach development at Dundee’s waterfront is gathering pace as new pictures show the project beginning to take shape.

The development, which is part of the £1 billion transformation project, is set to open later this year and will include a life-size whale sculpture.

It began construction back in 2019 but experienced unexpected delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the beach is now beginning to take shape, with pictures showing sand and benches on site, after they were added by construction workers putting the finishing touches to the first part of the project.

The huge whale sculpture, which pays homage to the historic Tay whale, along with pools of water for swimming and paddling, are due to be inserted in the coming weeks and months.

The development has already garnered a huge amount of excitement from the city’s residents.

Ron Garnham, 75, said: “Anything that’s going to be good for the people of Dundee is something that I’m excited about.

“I think it’s going to appeal to younger people the most and I’m sure they’ll get loads out of it when it’s finished.

“I could see myself going along with the grandkids.

“They’ve got these types of things all over Europe so it’s great to see it coming here.”

Tamara Smith, 21, added: “I think it’ll be a pretty good thing, anything that’s something to do which is new.

“Right now it feels like there’s not a lot to do, just walking around mainly.

“Especially in summer, I can see myself going there with some friends and enjoying it.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “The work is progressing well, and we are hoping that Waterfront Place will open to the public later this year.”