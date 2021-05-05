New pictures show how multi-million pound service station in Fife could look

Plans for a new multi-million pound motorway service station to be built in Fife which could create 55 new jobs have been revealed.

The proposal includes an eight-pump petrol station, jet car wash, HGV fuel points and parking and a McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant earmarked for a site west of Junction 4 of the M90 motorway near to Kelty.

The plan will incorporate the car park space of the former Baxters’ shop and restaurant at Kathellan Home Farm, which opened in 2008 before closing 10 years later.

A design statement submitted to Fife Council by agents Graham & Sibbald said the development, if approved, would create 55 new full and part-time jobs with the facility creating around £1m for the local economy.

“The development will bring the site back into active economic use and make positive contribution to the local economy by bringing jobs and restoring the passing trade that has been absent since the Baxters’ facility closed,” the statement added.

It’s also hoped that the service station will act as a “catalyst” for attracting a potential new operator for the vacant former Baxters’ outlet.

The facility, including the drive thru fast food restaurant, will operate 24 hours with the development expected to attract thousands of customers each day.

Road improvements with a right turn from the B914 is proposed for eastbound traffic into the services, is also planned in response to the anticipated increase in traffic.

TG Developments Ltd filling station magnates Graham Peacock and Susan Tobbell, who have operated service stops in the UK for decades.