New pictures offer first glimpse of Dundee’s latest restaurant

New pictures have offered a glimpse into the latest restaurant which is due to open in Dundee next week.

Frank’s, a bistro specialising in Italian food and wines, is due to open in the Nethergate next week.

The restaurant, which developers first announced was in the works last year, will hold its grand opening on Monday – and the new images give would-be customers an idea of what to expect.

The property, which was originally part of the Draffens department store, has been transformed from its former use as Cafe Bubu.

Macmerry 300, which own other venues in the city such as the King of Islington and Abandon Ship, are behind the new project.

‘We’re focusing on fresh, homemade pasta’

AJ Mcmenemy, a spokesman for the company, said: “I think that we definitely wanted it to be somewhere that’s quite approachable, quite warm and friendly, so that’s what we’ve gone for with both the decorations and the service.

“We’ve also focused on everything being handmade on site as that’s something that we noticed wasn’t been to reflected in the area.

“I don’t think that the label of Italian really covers it, we’re focusing on serving fresh, homemade pasta which we’re going to be making on site every single day.”

A ‘top-down’ experience

The restaurant is the latest addition to the company’s Nethergate building, with the Blue Room cocktail bar on the floor above and Draffen’s bar below.

The business owners are planning to use Frank’s to create a “top-down” experience in the building, with customers moving from floor to floor as part of a full night out.

AJ said: “For us, it’s been all about thinking of this top-down plan in the building.

“We’ve got the Blue Room upstairs where people can maybe start with a few cocktails, before going down to Frank’s for a meal and then maybe being shown to the secret bar downstairs afterwards.

“We think that Frank’s fits with the rest of the building and really gives it the attention that it deserves.”