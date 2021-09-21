Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Perthshire

New Perth mosque approved four years after right-wing protests

By Jake Keith
September 21, 2021, 5:20 pm Updated: September 21, 2021, 5:35 pm
The proposed design of the mosque.
The proposed design of the mosque.

A million-pound mosque could soon be built in Perth — four years after the proposals sparked street protests from right-wing extremists.

Perth Islamic Society’s new mosque and community centre on Jeanfield Road has been given the green light by council planning officers.

A similar plan was approved some years ago but permission lapsed and the latest, more detailed plans, were submitted at the end of last year.

When the plans were first mooted in 2017, the Scottish Defence League staged a major protest in the city centre.

The march was met by a bigger counter protest of about 400 people from anti-fascist groups.

The Scottish Defence League protest march took place in Perth in September 2017
The Scottish Defence League protest march took place in Perth in September 2017

Dozens of police officers, some on horseback, were called in to attend.

Previous plans were also shelved after complaints from nearby residents about parking and congestion.

According to the latest proposals, the centre’s design will reflect the group’s Scottish and Islamic roots.

A planning statement from Perth Islamic Society says the facility will be a major boost to Perth Muslims as well as any community groups looking for a space to use.

‘Enhanced place of worship for community’

It states: “The main purpose of the building is to provide enhanced place of worship facilities for the community, enabling both males and females to attend all the prayers.

“There will also be afternoon classes to teach Quran, currently 1.5 hours Monday to
Thursday, for the families who would like their young ones to do so.

“The basement part of the building is planned as a community centre. This will enable activities to take place on site.

The current home of the Perth Islamic Society Mosque on Glasgow Road.
The current home of the Perth Islamic Society Mosque on Glasgow Road.

“Furthermore, the centre facilities would be offered when possible, to other community [groups].

“The new larger premise, which enables a larger group of Muslims to gather, would offer Perth and Kinross Community Health Partnership an increased opportunity for enhanced communication amongst the Muslim community.”

Five prayers per day

There will be five prayers per day – in the morning, at lunchtime, in mid-afternoon, in late afternoon and in the evening.

Between 10 and 15 people will attend each prayer session, but it is anticipated that the Friday lunch time prayer session will be attended by 100 to 120 people.

How the mosque could look.
How the mosque could look.

There will also be two festive activities every year – the Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, and Hajj, which is usually 10 weeks after Ramadan.

There is to be no music within the premises or any other potential sources of noise.

Perth Islamic Society has not responded to requests for comment.