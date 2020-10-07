New Perth baby bank opens to help struggling families

A new baby bank has been set up in Perth to help families with little ones who are struggling.

Caroline Moore set up the Buttons and Bows baby bank in conjunction with Tulloch NET last month after realising there was nothing in the city to support young families who needed a helping hand.

The baby bank in Tulloch Square now runs alongside the existing food share programme in the area, and mums and dads can now go along to pick up essentials such as nappies, baby wipes and food for free.

Foodshare and baby bank is open today!For the month of October we are back down at the hub on Tulloch Square.Times… Posted by Tulloch Net on Monday, 5 October 2020

Caroline said: “I was a community learning worker for 20 years so I know things can be difficult for some families and I wanted to do something to help those in need.

“There are a lot of families that can’t manage, and with the coronavirus pandemic it will get worse.

“There is no other baby bank in Perth and I thought something like this would be a really good idea for the city.

“I’ve just started off with small essentials like nappies, food and baby wipes and I have been asking a few mums who have come along about what they would like to see too.

“Nappies seems to be the main thing they need.

“I have been knitting baby clothes as well during the lockdown to pass on too.”

© Dougie Nicolson/DCT Media

The baby bank now runs in Tulloch Square from 2pm until 4pm every Tuesday and from 9am until 11am every Wednesday.

Families can go along to pick up the things they need for their baby, and Caroline is hoping to expand the project in the future to cover all babies up to the age of three.

She continued: “Hopefully once we get some more donations in we can really get things off the ground and even start to take on some volunteers.

“It has been a really good opportunity to develop things in Tulloch.

“Because of the coronavirus outbreak everything I get donated in I leave for 72 hours to make sure it is completely safe.

“If any baby clothes come in I wash them and I put them in plastic bags to make sure no one is touching them either.”