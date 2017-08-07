New pavilion planned for Slessor Gardens on Dundee Waterfront revealed

New images have been revealed of further developments for Dundee’s Waterfront.

Plans are in place for a pavilion to be added at Slessor Gardens, which could host a cafe, with the hope that work will start on its installation before the end of the year.

It will be built in the gardens, close to the new V&A museum.

Meanwhile, work is already under way on a new sensory garden, which is due to be completed by the end of this month.

A spokesman for the Waterfront project said: “This garden is currently under construction and is expected to be available for use from late August.

“The design concept for the garden came about during a presentation by pupils of Craigie High School.

“An enhanced provision area for visual impairment situated within the school gave the pupils inspiration to come up with a vision for a more accessible garden environment.

“The idea was then developed further and landscape architects have worked in cooperation with Kingspark School to deliver an accessible garden with multiple sensory elements.”

He said the garden’s design featured a range of containers to raise the planting above ground level, adding: “The ‘sensory’ aspect features the natural aroma of the plants together with physical elements that will engage the senses of sight, hearing and touch.”

Dundee City Council is promoting the use of the pavilion as a cafe, but the spokesman said: “The council will consider alternative uses that are complementary to the operation of the adjacent parkland.”

The pavilion will be situated at the south-western point of Slessor Gardens, adjacent to South Crichton Street.

The spokesman added: “In addition to the public use of Slessor Gardens, the location also benefits from close proximity to the V&A Dundee, which is due to open in 2018, and to site six, which has planning permission for a major mixed-use development.”

Councillor Lynne Short, convener of city development, said she was delighted with the progress being made at the site.

She added: “These two latest developments are further exciting milestones in the regeneration of Dundee’s Waterfront.”