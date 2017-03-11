Bosses of a city centre eatery in Dundee have applied for planning permission to run a pavement cafe.

The proposed cafe would sit outside the Greggs bakery in Cowgate.

In a letter to Dundee City Council’s planning team, the application states that two 700mm stainless steel tables and six wicker chairs would be placed outside the shop.

The area would be surrounded by temporary barriers made of canvas banners and held in place by stainless steel posts.

According to the plans the items would be removed and stored in the premises when the shop is not trading.

The application form highlights that using the pavement “will not cause a hazard to pedestrians and will leave a minimum 2m clear pathway between the proposed area and the nearest obstacle”, and says the entrance to the shop will not be obstructed in any way.

The use of the pavement cafe will be restricted to the shop’s opening hours.