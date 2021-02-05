New parking arrangements near Caird Hall as venue transforms into vaccination centre

With the Caird Hall opening as a Covid-19 vaccination centre, temporary parking arrangements have been put into place in nearby streets.

Around 200 people an hour are expected to visit the centre which is currently being used to vaccinate those aged 65-69, with the aim of inviting everyone in this age group to get their vaccine by the middle of February.

Changes put in place include a pick-up and drop-off area on the west side of Crichton Street. The area is a strictly no waiting area and drivers must not park there for the duration of a vaccination appointment.

People arriving by car are asked to use Gellatly Street and Greenmarket car parks, which are currently free, to try and avoid congestion around the city centre.

Parking for Blue Badge holders is available in Castle Street.

Temporary signage highlighting these changes are in place.

When arriving at the Caird Hall people are asked to:

enter alone unless they require the help of a carer

wear a face covering inside the venue, unless they are exempt

maintain social distancing and follow directions once inside the building

wear practical clothing for easy access to their arm

People will be asked to wait up to 15 minutes before leaving after they have had their vaccination and people are advised not to travel to the Caird Hall unless they have an appointment.