New Papa John’s Pizza to open in Perth city centre

A new Papa John’s Pizza will open in Perth at the end of this month.

The branch, located on 17 Scott Street, is recruiting more than 20 staff members for the store, including drivers and chefs.

Set to open on September 23, the store is currently being revamped.

This Papa John’s will be the first to open in Perthshire.

The pizza takeaway and delivery will be run by franchisee Syed Salman, who operates a number of Papa John’s take-aways across the UK.

More than 20 new jobs

Operations director for the Perth store, Syed Salman, said: “For our franchise this is going to be the fourth, we have branches in Newcastle, Edinburgh and Clydebank, Glasgow.

“We are creating the driver and in-store position so we’re recruiting about 15 drivers and about six or seven chefs, the pizza makers.”

The takeaway pizza franchise received the green light from Perth and Kinross Council in April after submitting a planning application the previous month.

The premises was previously a charity shop, which had been dormant for over two years.

Papa John’s was founded in 1984 by businessman John Schnatter in Indiana in the US and it arrived in the UK in 2001.

Since then, the firm has expanded to 250 locations, including more than 20 in Scotland.