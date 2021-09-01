Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New Papa John’s Pizza to open in Perth city centre

By Amie Flett
September 1, 2021, 6:06 pm
Papa John's Pizza will open in Perth.
A new Papa John’s Pizza will open in Perth at the end of this month.

The branch, located on 17 Scott Street, is recruiting more than 20 staff members for the store, including drivers and chefs.

Set to open on September 23, the store is currently being revamped.

The store will be the first to open in Perthshire.

The pizza takeaway and delivery will be run by franchisee Syed Salman, who operates a number of Papa John’s take-aways across the UK.

More than 20 new jobs

Operations director for the Perth store, Syed Salman, said: “For our franchise this is going to be the fourth, we have branches in Newcastle, Edinburgh and Clydebank, Glasgow.

“We are creating the driver and in-store position so we’re recruiting about 15 drivers and about six or seven chefs, the pizza makers.”

The takeaway pizza franchise received the green light from Perth and Kinross Council in April after submitting a planning application the previous month.

The premises was previously a charity shop, which had been dormant for over two years.

Papa John’s was founded in 1984 by businessman John Schnatter in Indiana in the US and it arrived in the UK in 2001.

Since then, the firm has expanded to 250 locations, including more than 20 in Scotland.