Holidaying children have been left covered in bumps and bruises after spending sunny days at an Angus paddling pool, it has emerged.

Dozens of minor injuries were reported to first aiders by visiting families at the West Links in Arbroath, which has enjoyed some of the east coast’s best weather over the past two days.

As part of efforts to spruce up the beachfront, Angus Council maintenance workers put a fresh coat of blue on the pool.

However, families have been reminded not to run the risk of slipping and falling as the paint beds in. Parents took to social media to report their bumps and near-misses.

Sharon Thomson said: “Had a great day down at the beach but was honestly shocked at how slippy that paddling pool is.

“Was there for hours and must have seen more than 15 kids of all ages slip and bang their heads, elbows, backs etc.”

Carol-ann Barr wrote: “Wee boy passed me with his mum, blood everywhere, off to first aid area.

“Also seen a wee one slip, luckily just missed banging her head on stairs.”

Ann Woods commented: “It’s been like that for years. They need to get it coated with something. Paint is meant to be non-slip but obviously isn’t.

“It was better before they painted it.”

The council said it cannot eliminate the chance of slipping entirely.

A spokeswoman said: “The pool at Arbroath seafront is painted every year and a special rubberised anti-slip coating is applied.

“While minimising slips and falls, unfortunately we cannot reduce these completely.”