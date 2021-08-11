New P1s take first step into the classroom as Angus schools first in Scotland to reopen

New Angus P1 pupils are the first in Scotland to make the exciting step from nursery into the classroom.

While most Scottish schools reopen after the summer holiday next week, those in Angus resume this morning.

And among 1064 new starts are four-year-olds Lucy Hendry and Cameron McGinlay and five-year-olds Aydan McKahey and Airlie McDonald, who are joining Seaview Primary School in Monifieth.

Hundreds of older children are also making the step up to secondary school, as they become S1 pupils.

Angus Council’s children and learning committee vice convener Ron Sturrock said: “I’m delighted to welcome everyone back at the start of the new school year.

“I’d also like to extend a warm welcome to all of the new children and their families who are joining us this year.

Although Scotland moved beyond level 0 on Monday, continuing Covid restrictions mean school life is yet to return to normal for Lucy, Aydan, Cameron, Airlie and their peers.

Mr Sturrock said: “Many of the safety measures in place before the schools finished for the summer break will still be in place when schools start back – for at least six weeks.

“Our schools have worked hard to make sure they are fully prepared, and I know they are really looking forward to welcoming pupils back.”

Parents and carers had to drop new P1 pupils at school gates instead of taking them into the playground, unless their child needs additional support and they had made arrangements with their head teacher.

New S1 pupils

New S1 pupils also have to wear face masks in class for the first time, as the requirement is to remain in place for at least the first six weeks of the new term.

Angus secondary school pupils were also asked to take a lateral flow test on Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning before leaving for school, and to take tests – available from schools – twice weekly.

Other prevention measures also remain in place, including hand sanitising, one-way systems, visitor restrictions and enhanced cleaning.

However, class bubbles were scrapped in the Scottish Government’s new guidance for schools, published last Tuesday.

New isolation rules

It is hoped that fewer pupils will lose class time isolating, as more targeted contact tracing will mean entire classrooms and year groups are no longer told to stay at home.

New isolation rules also mean identified close contacts aged 5 to 17 can end their isolation when they get a negative PCR test result, as long as they are symptom-free. Children under the age of five will not need to isolate unless symptomatic, and will be encouraged but not required to take a PCR test.

Information and advice for families on returning to school is available on the council’s website.

Dundee pupils return to school next Tuesday, followed by those in Fife and Perth and Kinross on Wednesday.