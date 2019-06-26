New owners to take on Arbroath High Street cafe after sudden closure

A new coffee shop in Arbroath town centre is to open, just two weeks after the closure of the previous business was announced

The Koko Bean, based in the town’s High Street, blamed a drop in customers for the closure, but stressed the business would continue its delivery service.

However, today, a sign appeared in the shop window saying: “Open soon: the Coffee Cabin.”

Ian Rae owns the neighbouring Angus Country Sports store, which sells fishing bait and tackle, and shooting supplies.

He said: “It’s always good to see a new business or the regeneration of an existing one.

“No one likes empty shops, so this should help draw shoppers up this way.”

Another local trader said: “I was shocked and disappointed when the Koko Bean closed, the staff were always very friendly and the service and food was great.

“It’s good to see someone else appears to be giving the cafe a go. Obviously it helps to have as many retailers as possible open in the town centre.”

There is no indication at this stage of the opening date for the new Coffee Cabin venture.

A statement on Facebook, previous owners of the Koko Bean said: “Due to the continual drop in footfall on the High Street, it’s come to the point where we unfortunately have to close our doors.

“We will be keeping up weekly deliveries of cakes, cheesecakes and sweeties for the time being, so keep a look out for our posts!

“We do want to say a massive thank you to every single one of you that’s been through our doors over the last three years. We’ve had an absolute blast.”