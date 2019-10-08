New owners for popular boozers in Lochee and Forfar Road areas of Dundee

Two city pubs have been taken over as part of a multi-million-pound buyout.

The Albert Bar on Lochee’s High Street and The Stobswell Bar on Forfar Road have both been snapped up by English giants Admiral Taverns.

The deal is part of a nationwide move to acquire 150 tenanted bars throughout the UK, taking the company’s pub portfolio to 950.

Admiral Taverns has taken control of the leaseholders’ pubs from Heinken’s pub arm Star Pubs and Bars.

Stobswell Bar manager Ann Cox said: “The deal has still to be finalised as far as I am aware and paperwork has to be completed.”

A spokeswoman for The Albert Bar added: “We have still to hear that the deal has been completed, so I cannot say much about it.”

Other pubs purchased by Admiral Taverns include the Balgonie Arms in Glenrothes, Charley’s in Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline boozer The Valley Bar.

The Mallard in Perth and Aberdeen’s Balaclava Bar have also been taken over.

Ian Ronayne, managing director at Admiral Taverns, said: “We’re delighted to have taken on these two pubs as part of our recent deal with Star Pubs and Bars.

“Admiral Taverns is a leading and award-winning community pub operator in the UK market and we work hard to establish strong relationships with our licensees.

“We are committed to making the transition for our new licensees as smooth as possible and are looking forward to working with great licensees to build long-term working partnerships.”

A spokesman for Star Pubs and Bars said: “We regularly review our estate to ensure that our portfolio contains pubs that have the right profile for our business, and can continue to benefit from our long term investment.

“Seeking a respected and experienced trade buyer for the sale of these pubs was our preferred option and we are delighted to have achieved that ambition with Admiral Taverns.

“They will ensure commitment and continued investment in these pubs to drive growth and maximise potential.”

The move comes as historic West Port pub The Globe undergoes a controversial transformation to become Molly Malone’s.