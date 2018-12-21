New owner Mark Ogren and his son made secret trip to see Dundee United in action

New Dundee United owner Mark Ogren has already seen the Tangerines in action this season.

The Minnesota multi-millionaire was not at Tannadice for yesterday’s announcement he’d bought an 85% controlling interest in the club.

However, while negotiations were ongoing, he and his son, Scott, did make an incognito visit to Scotland.

They took in last month’s 2-0 home victory over Queen of the South and were impressed.

It’s yet to be confirmed when they pair will make their first appearance in Dundee as owners but it looks likely to be a week or so into the new year.

They will then have the chance to outline for themselves their plans.

The takeover leaves fans’ group ArabTRUST as the biggest locally-based shareholder and, as well as welcoming this latest development, they are seeking a meeting with the owner.

“After months of speculation, ArabTRUST welcome the news that the Ogren family have acquired the majority shareholding of Dundee United and we hope this transaction will bring long-term financial stability to help the club achieve its objectives,” they said in a statement.

“As both a shareholder and supporters group, ArabTRUST have already made contact to meet with the new owners/board as soon as this is practical.”

Fans United are also viewing this as a positive, though they’ll keep a close eye on developments.

“We hope to have constructive and cordial dialogue with the consortium and look forward to hearing about their plans. With greatest respect, we will also challenge them to ask the tough questions and keep a watchful eye on the boardroom.”