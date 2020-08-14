New owner hopes to revive Dundee city centre restaurant with outdoor seating plan

A landmark Dundee city restaurant could be brought back to life under a different name and owner.

Planning proposals have been submitted to Dundee City Council to revamp Project Pizza on Reform Street, which closed suddenly in June last year.

Applicant Sadik Alasfar seeks to redesign the open-plan kitchen and redecorate the premises.

The Tele understands the plans, if approved, would retain the indoor seating area – which accomodates around 50 people – and outdoor street seating for a further ten.

The proposal also states that the building currently does not have a licence to sell alcohol.

It adds: “It is intended that the restaurant will be a licensed restaurant. The licence will cover the internal seating area. No alcohol will be served at the external tables on Reform Street.”

“The range of food is to be expanded. The original restaurant only sold pizza. Additional catering equipment is to be introduced including a grille and fryer.”

If approved, the new restaurant would be open from midday to 11.00pm, seven days a week.

A spokesman from agent James Paul Associates told the Tele that the applicant was an “experienced” restaurateur.

He added: “The applicant is a very positive person. Hopefully, Covid-19 will be over at some point and he just has faith in Dundee, that he can make a restaurant work.

“It’s quite good to see that someone is being positive about the future and we want to support that here in any way we can.”

Project Pizza on Reform Street closed suddenly in June 2019, with a sign placed on the door saying the business was “closed for refurbishment until further notice”.

The business was taken over in 2018 by London-based Relaxed Dining Holding Ltd, owned by Nikulkumar Patel.

Previously, it was known as Project Pie and won best Independent Casual Dining Restaurant title at the Casual Dining Restaurant and Pub Awards 2016.