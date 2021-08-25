Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New outdoor seating to help NHS Tayside staff ‘relax and recharge’ during Covid pandemic

By Lindsey Hamilton
August 25, 2021, 7:00 pm Updated: August 25, 2021, 7:01 pm
Back, L-R: Richard McIntosh (NHS), Jenny Alexander (NHS employee director), Gary Preston (production officer NHS Tayside), Trudy McLeay (non-executive director with NHS Tayside health board). Front: Laundry staff Jane Livingston, Yvonne Scott and Ciaran Fraser.
Hard-working staff at hospitals and health centres throughout Tayside have been given outdoor furniture to help them “rest, relax and recharge” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Tayside Health Fund – NHS Tayside’s charity arm – has provided the colourful outdoor seating.

It has been set up at 10 facilities as part of the NHS staff wellbeing project – aimed at alleviating stress and suffering caused by the pandemic.

The seating was paid for using donations from members of the public during lockdown.

Laundry staff Jane Livingston and Yvonne Scott on the new seats.

Emma Jane Wells, Tayside Health Fund chair, said: “Making the most of our outdoor spaces is not only important during these times of increased stress and pressure but is also something from which staff can benefit beyond the pandemic.”

Before the seating was installed, workers would either have to stand or sit on the ground if they wanted to head outside for fresh air.

Richard McIntosh, spokesman for the health fund, said: “The health benefits of spending time in the fresh air are wide ranging, from helping to reduce stress and fatigue to improving mood and reducing heart rate.

Richard McIntosh with the seating outside the laundry area at Ninewells Hospital.

“Now, thanks to the funding provided, they have access to a more comfortable and welcoming outdoor space to rest, relax and take some much-needed time out from long and busy shifts, while also still being able to adhere to social distancing requirements.”

Jenny Alexander, NHS employee director, said: “The new outdoor seating areas is a fantastic resource for people needing to take a break and reset during the course of the working day.

“I know that it’s much appreciated, and our staff will be making good use of it.

Staff enjoying the seating at Ninewells.

Alan McIntosh, the assistant site manager at Perth Royal Infirmary, says staff will “greatly benefit” from the new facilities.

Tayside Health Fund is a registered charity and is funded by donations and legacies from patients, families, carers, residents and other organisations.

Over the coming months additional funds will also be made available to the Tayside Health Fund via NHS Charities Together Campaign to support further wellbeing initiatives for patients and staff across NHS Tayside.