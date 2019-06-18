New Oor Wullie trail will put smiles on faces – click here to see a map of locations

Visitors to Dundee have given a massive thumbs up to the Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail.

And judging by the number of photographs and selfies taken over the weekend at the various sites, the 36 sculptures are also a winner with city residents.

A German family visiting the city during a three-week stay in Scotland were intrigued by the bucket trail.

Lisa Koch, 27, from Frankfurt, said: “It’s funny and a good idea.

“Some of them are really creative and there is something similar in Germany with bears in Berlin and the Hummel man in Hamburg. It is like a statue of a man carrying buckets.”

Wraner Koch, 63, said: “The Berlin bears are a good attraction back in Germany and I really like these exhibits in Dundee. It brightens things up.”

Carina Koch, 62, also backed the trail, adding: “It is a good idea and it was good to see.”

Husband and wife Charlie and Kathleen Ligertwood, from Tarves, Aberdeenshire, were taking photographs at the Jute, Jam, Journalism and Wullie exhibit outside the city’s Malmaison Hotel when the Tele caught up with them.

Kathleen, 57, said: “I think the bucket trail is fantastic.

“I particularly liked the Jute, Jam and Journalism one because I remember doing a project on Scotland when I was at school and it was about the three big things that Dundee was famous for.”

Charlie added: “It’s definitely a good attraction and you see people taking selfies with them.”

Hamilton couple Iain and Gillian Sanderson were bowled over by the trail on their visit to the city’s attractions.

Iain, 62, said: “It really brightens the place up.

“My sister was a student at Dundee University and I used to visit a lot and remember how the place looked back then.

“It has certainly changed for the better and a lot of money has been spent.”

The Big Bucket Trail was launched yesterday, with the statues placed all over Scotland following the success of Dundee’s 2016 tour.

All the Oor Wullies will be auctioned off, with the proceeds going to Scotland’s children’s hospital charities.

