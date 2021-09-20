Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 20th 2021
News

A new home for the Evening Telegraph online

By Dave Lord
September 20, 2021, 12:40 pm

We are excited to announce a new home for The Tele content online, with a bigger and better website in partnership with The Courier.

We have spoken to many readers, and they told us they valued content from both sites but said it made more sense to find it all in one place.

Our newspaper, published six days a week remains an important part of The Tele, with our dedicated team producing the papers that our readers love and rely on every day.

In print, we will continue to deliver great news, sport and feature stories, pictures as well as all your favourites like The Tele Tea Time Mini Quiz and puzzles.

We have our expanded newsroom and will serve our local communities by delivering live news updated as it happens, plus exclusive content written just for you by our
dedicated teams of local reporters.

Get all the best football analysis and insight direct from our team of sports reporters, as well as regular crime and courts updates.

We have also found new ways of telling our stories online, from exclusive in-depth
investigations through to full-length documentaries and podcasts.

The very best of The Tele online will be available on The Courier website soon and we look forward to welcoming you to our new online home.

To find out more about our exciting new website and what it means for you, please click here.