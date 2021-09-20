A new home for the Evening Telegraph online

We are excited to announce a new home for The Tele content online, with a bigger and better website in partnership with The Courier.

We have spoken to many readers, and they told us they valued content from both sites but said it made more sense to find it all in one place.

Our newspaper, published six days a week remains an important part of The Tele, with our dedicated team producing the papers that our readers love and rely on every day.

In print, we will continue to deliver great news, sport and feature stories, pictures as well as all your favourites like The Tele Tea Time Mini Quiz and puzzles.

We have our expanded newsroom and will serve our local communities by delivering live news updated as it happens, plus exclusive content written just for you by our

dedicated teams of local reporters.

Get all the best football analysis and insight direct from our team of sports reporters, as well as regular crime and courts updates.

We have also found new ways of telling our stories online, from exclusive in-depth

investigations through to full-length documentaries and podcasts.

The very best of The Tele online will be available on The Courier website soon and we look forward to welcoming you to our new online home.

To find out more about our exciting new website and what it means for you, please click here.