New online film streaming platform launched by Dundee Contemporary Arts

A new online film streaming platform has been launched by Dundee Contemporary Arts.

Despite the venue being closed since November because of the coronavirus outbreak, the cinema team are hoping to bring the joy of film back to Dundee with its new home streaming service.

Called ‘DCA at Home’, the films on offer have all been picked by the cinema team and include a range of indie films, foreign language films and arthouse classics.

Alice Black, head of cinema at Dundee Contemporary Arts, said: “We have been closed since November, but there are still great films out there we want to share with our audience, so we decided to invest in our own streaming platform.

“There’s lots of different ways to watch film at home now and we wanted to offer the kind of films we have at DCA and have them all in the one place, just like we do in the cinema.

“This will allow people to have the DCA experience at home.

“I am absolutely thrilled.

“This is the same platform used by all the bigger film festivals like Sundance and Cannes, and we have worked with INDY Cinema as well.”

Alice said all the money from the new streaming platform will be invested back into the DCA, and there will also be a Discovery Film Festival section for families and a Dundead Film Festival section for horror fans.

She added: “This will not just be for lockdown, it will be forever because we will keep using it even once we have reopened.

“All of the money from the rentals on the platform go back into our learning programme because we are a non-profit organisation.

“So this is also a way for Dundonians to support our activities in the city.

“One you have bought the film it will stay in your library, but once you hit ‘play’ you have 48 hours to watch it.

“The prices also vary from film to film, unlike our cinema tickets, depending on whether it is a new release or an older gem.

“There is a real mixed bag, we have indie films, foreign language films, films for families, and some about art and performance.

“We also have some horror films for fans of the Dundead Horror Festival, and those films work really well online because that audience is used to watching films that way.

“Depending on how things go, the whole 2021 festival might be online if we are still closed in May.

“I can’t wait for people to come and have a look, give it a try and enjoy whatever they find.”