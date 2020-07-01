New NHS Tayside telephone service provides Covid-19 support

A new telephone support service has been set up to help Tayside residents who are having difficulty managing day-to-day activities due to Covid-19 or lockdown restrictions.

The Covid-19 Assessment Rehabilitation Enablement and Support (CARES) service offers support to adults with ongoing symptoms, or who are struggling with the effects of lockdown on physical and mental health.

The CARES team consists of occupational therapy and physiotherapy staff with medical support from a sports and exercise physician.

They can give practical advice for common post-Covid symptoms such as fatigue, breathlessness, reduced mobility, muscle weakness, a change in appetite, or difficulties with memory, processing information or problem solving.

The CARES service can also support people experiencing low mood, anxiety, poor sleep or concerns about being able to return to work or exercise.

Gillian Crighton, integrated manager, occupational therapy and physiotherapy, said: “We hope to reach out to the people of Tayside who have been affected by Covid-19 or lockdown restrictions to offer practical support and advice. Please give us a call if you think we can help.”

Following an initial telephone assessment, patients can be directed to online resources or provided with written information, offered further consultations by telephone or Near Me video call, or referred onto other Allied Health Profession (AHP) services for more specialist intervention if required.

To book an appointment for yourself or someone you care for, please call 01382 632744 between 10am and 3pm, Monday to Friday.