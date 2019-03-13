New name for controversial office building at Dundee Waterfront is announced

The name for one of Dundee’s newest buildings has been revealed – and it pays tribute to the Waterfront in times gone by.

Overlooking the V&A Dundee, the city’s new railway station and RSS Discovery The Earl Grey Building on Site 6 will offer six floors of office and retail/restaurant space.

It boasts panoramic views over the River Tay as one of just a handful of buildings that will sit directly on the edge of the £1 billion Central Waterfront development.

The construction of the building has been contentious among locals because of its height compared to the V&A, but Lynne Short, convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, said the benefits outweigh any downsides.

She said: “I realise that the architecture may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but the Earl Grey Building offers Grade A offices with loads of floor space to any prospective tenants.

“Occupiers have a blank canvas that gives them the opportunity to create an environment that works best for their business in a location that not only has some of the best views in the city but is also in the heart of the waterfront.

“Dundee also has a fantastic quality of life thanks in part to our tremendous location, but also because of the people who live and work here.”

The office complex has a feature reception hall on the ground floor and 29 car parking spaces.

As part of the council’s commitment to active travel, the Earl Grey Building also has 38 cycle spaces with associated changing/showering facilities so sweaty cyclists can towel down before going to work.

Adjacent to Slessor Gardens, the Earl Grey Building was christened to mark the area’s connections with the former dock of the same name, created in the early 1830s.

In the heyday of Dundee Harbour, Earl Grey Dock formed part of the harbour complex to the west of where the Tay Road Bridge now stands.

The five acre dock was filled in as part of an earlier redevelopment of the area in the second half of the 20th century.

Earl Grey was also the name of a former waterfront hotel and dates back to Charles Grey, the UK prime minister between 1830 and 1834.

Grey was a long-time leader and champion of various reform movements, most famously the Reform Act 1832, and was in power when slavery was abolished in the British Empire.