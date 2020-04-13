New music video pays homage to much-loved Dundee busker

A Dundee trio have paid tribute to a much-loved busker in their new music video following the release of their new song.

Musicians Nick Shane, Paul ‘Lefty’ Wright and Jen Culross collaborated for the track “Cloudy Monday” which was released last month.

Although the video was filmed in Perth there is a homage to much loved Dundee busker and Bravado drummer, Alan McWilliam, who sadly died earlier this year.

Nick, from the West End of the city, said the release of the song had been more than a decade in the making.

He said: “It will be the last song I release in my 20s. I originally wrote this song when I was 17 or 18, but kept shelving it, as it never really gelled with any of my other albums or singles.

“So it sat there dormant for 13 or so years, so I’m glad it’s finally seen the light of day.”

The unusual stop motion-style video is made up of more than 800 photographs of Nick around the town centre.

The group decided to include a tribute to Alan, known to many as B.Y, who had been a staple of the Cowgate underpass, busking for many years and entertaining commuters alike.

Nick added: “The video also includes a small tribute to our dear friend, B.Y. I shot some footage at his beloved busking spot, and played around with his poignant poster, and highlighted some of his happiest musical moments.

“I really felt him shine through the photographs, like he always did. He really is still dearly missed.”

The track, which is available to listen to on Spotify, YouTube and Facebook, has been getting some great feedback so far.

Nick added: “People seem to be loving the track and the video – our intention is to get some hard-copies available to purchase as well.

“One thing I’ve certainly enjoyed about this track was being able to collaborate with other local artists.

“I approached Lefty at one of his open mic nights in Dundee in October 2018, where we had originally agreed to work together on a one-off collaboration single.

“I don’t understand why there hasn’t been more collaborations with musicians in Dundee as there is some great talent.

“I’ve performed in Dunfermline and there is certainly more collaborations with local bands and it would certainly be great to see more of that.”

Despite the current lockdown, Nick has been keeping himself busy performing on Jim The Janny’s Virtual Bar and his band The 1:21s are set to release their new song “Hola Hello” on May 21st.