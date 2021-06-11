Kirkcaldy is to host a brand new music festival this year, featuring an exciting line-up of well-known bands.

Scots performers Big Country, Midge Ure and the Skids will play during the three-day Breakout Festival on the Esplanade – with all profits going to the NHS.

Glasgow rockers GUN, Goodbye Mr Mackenzie and the Rizillos are also on the line-up and talks with possible headline acts are ongoing.

Organisers Stuart Prentice and Ian Arnott, of Breakout Events, hope to attract around 30,000 people to the festival from October 8 to 10.

It will feature a main stage at the truckers’ car park at the southern end of the prom.

An acoustic tent near Nicol Street will be transformed into a dance tent at night on each of the dates.

And there will be a fairground in between the two performance areas.

Stuart and Ian are delighted at the prospect and say the bands are also looking forward to performing live again.

“We each have our own personal reasons for wanting to do something for the NHS, but I don’t think that anyone would argue that after the year we have all had it is a very deserving cause,” they said.

This festival will give everyone back that chance to party again.” Stuart Prentice and Ian Arnott

Ian in particular has plenty to thank the NHS for.

“Ian wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for the NHS, so the festival is very emotional for him,” Stuart said.

“He desperately want to thank them for saving his life, more than once, and reward the great job that all NHS staff do.

“Everyone needs something to look forward to and this festival will give everyone back that chance to party again.”

Bands performing at Kirkcaldy Breakout Festival

Other bands on the main Breakout line-up are Edinburgh star Callum Beattie, whose hit Salamander Street spent 12 weeks on the Radio 2 playlist last year, The Red Hot Chilli Pipers and local singer Billy Reekie.

The dance tent will feature Kelly Llorenna, Capella, Utah Saints and the Urban Cookie Collective, among others.

Sixteen-year-old Kirkcaldy girl Paige Dougall, who was surprised by Ella Henderson this week, will also play during the weekend.

Stuart and Ian added: “We will be working very closely with the local council to ensure that the event is a safe environment for everyone and all the relevant regulations are in place to ensure people can enjoy themselves without having to worry it is safe.

“It’s all about being able to bring people safely back together to enjoy themselves again and getting the bands back out performing after what has been a very tough year for everyone.

“How great is it that we can raise money for the NHS at the same time?”

The pair said the festival will give people something to look forward to, while also helping local businesses.

“The festival will put vital money back into the local economy with all suppliers being local to Fife where possible,” they said.

“We have also deliberately chosen a lot of Scottish bands to tie in with that message.”

How do I buy tickets?

The festival will officially launch on Monday morning and tickets will go on sale from 11am.

Details on how to buy them and information on other bands taking part will be announced then.

Tickets will also be given away on the Kingdom FM breakfast show on Monday.