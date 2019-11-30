New mural for Dundee Waterfront promoting HIV awareness

Artist Paco Graff has brightened up Dundee’s Waterfront with a mural promoting HIV awareness.

The piece was commissioned by NHS Tayside as part of a campaign to help remove the stigma of the illness.

And Paco, 39, from Dundee, told how he had to battle the elements to beat his deadline for finishing.

He said: “I had about a week to complete the mural, but I lost a couple of days with the ice on the surface of the wood.

“I have done several things like this in Dundee before and this painting is for the NHS Tayside to try to help get rid of the stigma attached to HIV in conjunction with World Aids Day.”

The artwork depicts the HIV virus being attacked and Paco added: “There is a little bit of room left on the bottom where I have to put a poem.

“I work in 3D and while I have been working a lot of people have come up to speak to me and asked what it is about, so that is good.”