Dundee mum donates her own breast milk to the hospital that saved her baby

A new mum is giving back to the hospital that saved her and her baby’s life by donating her own breast milk.

A brush with death for both herself and daughter Maeva Aaliyah after she suffered from pre-eclampsia, has inspired teenage mum Shelby O’Shea to make a New Year’s resolution to help others as much as she possibly can

Shelby, 18, from Lochee, gave birth to her baby on December 13 after an emergency Cesarean section at Ninewells in Dundee.

The lives of both mum and daughter were at risk and Maeva was delivered within an hour of Shelby going into hospital.

She was born weighing only 3lbs one oz but apart from initial support with her breathing she was fit and well and healthy and has since gone from strength-to-strength, although she won’t be allowed out of hospital until some time in January.

Shelby too has made a quick recovery and has decided to try to give something back to the hospital and support other mums and babies at the same time.

She said that she was lucky to be producing a lot of milk to feed Maeva, so much in fact that she reckons she has some to spare.

Shelby said: ” Since I have such an amazing milk supply – I’ve filled more than 200 bottles in a week – for my princess the freezer in NICU is packed full of my milk.

“As result I’ve decided that I want to look into becoming a donor.

“I’ve spoken to a few of the nurses and they’ve said to definitely look into it if it’s something I’d like to do.

“I have so much milk that another little baby could benefit from.

“Seeing Maëva so small, premature and relying on my milk to survive more than anything it’s truly inspired me.

“I’d love to help another baby in Maëva’s position whose mummy can’t give them that benefit of their own milk.

“My 2020 resolution is to make a difference to as many lives as possible and give all I can to everyone I can help.

“Life is far too short, you never know when your time is up, so make every day count and most importantly make a difference in the world any chance you get, it’s the littlest things that mean the most.”