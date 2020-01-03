Dundee mum who feared she’d die on Christmas Day asked sister to tell her kids she loved them

A teen mum feared she would die on Christmas Day and never see her children again after her second brush with death in as many weeks.

Shelby O’Shea, 18, asked her sister to tell her kids she loved them, after she was admitted to hospital with a serious infection, which doctors initially suspected was sepsis.

It was the second time in only two weeks that the teenage mum feared she wouldn’t live to see her children grow up, after giving birth to her second child, Maeva Aaliyah, on December 13.

Doctors were forced to carry out an emergency Caesarean Section to save both her and her daughter’s lives after the young mum developed pre-eclampsia, a condition which can prove fatal to both mother and child.

Maeva was eventually born at 33 weeks gestation weighing only 3lbs 1oz, however both mum and daughter began to recover.

But after Shelby was allowed to go to home to her four-year-old son Mylo her health again took a turn for the worst while she was wrapping gifts on Christmas Eve.

She said: “I began to feel really unwell and I was shivering and shaking.

“My temperature soared to 41C and I ended up going in an ambulance to Ninewells.”

“I wasn’t allowed to see my children and the following day, Christmas Day I was seriously worried I was going to die.

“I asked my sister to tell my kids I loved them because I thought I would never seen them again.

“It was horrible. I also developed mastitis, because I couldn’t breast feed Maeva.”

However, after eventually being allowed to feed her baby and after a dose of antibiotics Shelby began to improve.

She said: “I got better quite quickly after that and then on December 30 the doctors told me that both I and Maeva could go home.

“It was incredible news .

“I’m now home with both my children and it’s just wonderful. We have so much to look forward to. I couldn’t be happier.”

Shelby said that Maeva initially dropped weight to only 2lbs 8z but has now reached a healthy 3lbs 4oz, and putting on more every day.