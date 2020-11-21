New ‘much needed’ self-harm support service launched by city charity

A new service to support those who self-harm has been launched in Dundee.

The mental health charity Penumbra has launched the service to offer peer support to those struggling to cope with self-harming and offer advice on helping their self-esteem and confidence.

This is on top of the other support services Penumbra provides in the city to 1,800 adults and young adults in the city every week.

Emma Wilson, support manager at Penumbra Dundee, said: “We’re really excited to bring this new self-harm service to Dundee.

“Even in these early days the feedback is showing that it’s been well received and is a much-needed service for the city, particularly as our team is so accessible.

“We know it can be hard to deal with traumatic life events and that self-harm can feel like a way to cope, so our approach to support is guided by compassion and non-judgement.

“We always hear from people who say that they benefit from an element of peer support and, crucially, our self-harm team here in Dundee is peer-led, meaning our team brings the unique insight and empathy of their own lived experience of managing mental health challenges to support people who access our service.

“What’s especially exciting is that the support we offer is tailored to each person, where our team will work in partnership with the person accessing the service to find out what works for them.

“But as well as exploring self-harm as a coping strategy, we take a whole-person approach to mental health and wellbeing by supporting people to look at other areas important to that person, like for example social connections, self-esteem, and confidence.

“There are so many misunderstandings about self-harm and people can often find it hard to talk about it so in addition to our direct support services, we’re also aiming to bust some myths around self-harm through awareness-raising and information sessions for other agencies, parents and carers.”

The self-harm support service is being funded by Inspiring Scotland in a bid to better help those with mental health issues in Dundee.

Celia Tennant, chief executive of Inspiring Scotland, added: “We are glad to be able to work with Penumbra to help bring this vitally important new service to Dundee, particularly at a time when mental health and wellbeing services are needed more than ever.

“The factors involved in self-harm can be complex, and we know the team’s significant expertise and compassionate, person-centred approach will have a major impact in supporting those who are most at risk.”