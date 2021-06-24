New Monifieth High School learning campus to have swimming pool and nursery

A new Monifieth High School will include a replacement swimming pool and new early learning centre.

Angus Council has approved recommendations made in a report on the public consultation on the new learning campus.

The consultation, held between January and April this year, saw a total of 833 responses; the majority from parents and carers in the community.

Scottish Government funding for a new Monifieth High was secured in December last year, paving the way for a new school to be built for the community.

Construction of the £50 million school is scheduled to begin in May 2023 and, all going to plan, will see the new building open to pupils in August 2025.

The current school opened in August 1979 and is rated as in poor condition.

New swimming pool

On Thursday councillors backed a recommendation for the replacement swimming pool and a sports block to be included in the new Monifieth learning campus.

The consultation showed most respondents supported retaining the pool in some capacity, the majority backing a replacement school pool and sports block.

Increased access to the sports facilities at the school was also desired, and the report recommended that the design should facilitate additional out-of-hours, non-school use of these.

This recommendation was approved by councillors, who dubbed the proposals as “extremely exciting” for the Monifieth community.

Early learning and childcare facilities

The consultation also asked for views on the inclusion of an early learning and childcare (ELC) at the replacement Monifieth High School.

Most respondents (74.7%) backed the proposal, with the report noting that meeting demand for provision in the local area, as well as potential work experience opportunities were among the areas of feedback given.

Councillors subsequently backed the recommendation for the inclusion of an ELC facility within the campus.

Potential relocation of Monifieth Library

Views were not conclusive on whether the current local library should be relocated into the new Monifieth learning campus.

Of the respondents who indicated they use the library, 33.7% said they would continue to use the facilities if it were to be relocated.

However, 19.4% indicated they likely stop using the library if the relocation was confirmed.

Concerns were also flagged over the potential relocation, including an impact on the High Street, potential traffic and travel implications and potential access difficulties for older people or those with disabilities.

Consequently, councillors approved the recommendation that further consultation should undertaken with the Monifieth community before a final decision is made.