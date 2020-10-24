Portable pop-up theatre bringing joy to care home residents across Perthshire

Residents in care homes across the region are once again getting to enjoy live music, after a mobile pop-up stage was launched.

Horsecross Arts, the cultural organisation behind Perth Theatre and Perth Concert Hall, has built a mini theatre stage for its Gig on a Truck, which is now going to care homes across the region to entertain residents at a safe distance.

The stage can be easily assembled and disassembled from the van, allowing people to listen and enjoy live music safely during the coronavirus lockdown.

Lu Kemp, artistic director at Perth Theatre, said: “If lockdown and our exit from it has confirmed anything, is that we all need connection, and live performance absolutely delivers that.

“For the residents of care homes the isolation of this period has been challenging and we’re excited to reach out to this audience.

“We hope it will lift spirits.”

The truck has already been to a number of care homes in Perth where residents have been able to enjoy performances from Perth band Longstay, singer Katie Whittaker and Dunfermline acoustic duo Katie Fleming and Lora Macleod.

© Courtesy Ian Potter

One of the care homes the Gig on a Truck has visited so far is Balhousie North Inch Care Home in Perth, with residents able to watch the action on the stage outside from the safety and comfort of their window.

Mima Stewart, activities coordinator at the care home, said: “Because of Covid-19 restrictions, residents are not only missing family and visitors, but they are missing live entertainment.

“The Gig on a Truck project is brilliant because it means the residents can see bands and artist son stage from their windows.

“The music will lift their spirits during this horrible time.”

The team working on the Gig on a Truck project will now continue to take their mobile pop-up stage to care homes across the region, but say once the coronavirus restrictions have been eased they want to tour public spaces as well.

Anyone interested in hosting the pop-up stage in a care home, school or community venue with a private garden or car park, can contact engagement@horsecross.co.uk