New £1m investment in Dundee textile firm will ‘secure its legacy’ says business minister

A new million pound investment in a Dundee textile firm will “secure it’s legacy” according to the Scottish Government’s business minister.

Speaking on a visit to the Halley Stevensons factory on Friday morning, Business, Fair Work and Skills Minister, Jamie Hepburn praised the funding that had been pledged by company – claiming it would allow it to “innovate, expand and diversify”.

The company, which specialise in the production and supply of waxed cotton, has invested the six-figure sum in new equipment aimed at helping produce sustainable fabric.

This has been supported by a £300,000 “Regional Selective Assistance” grant from Scottish Enterprise.

The money will also secure the 26 existing positions at the business, as well as creating four new jobs at its site in Dundee.

“This is an employer of many years standing, going back to the 19th century. And if you look at the level of investment they have made, they are very much focused on the future as well,” Mr. Hepburn said.

“Scottish Enterprise are always really keen to support that and the grant funding that has been announced will go some way in supporting the company to be able to be here for many years ahead.

“We hope that they will be able to continue to grow and we want to make sure we can bring new jobs at this site to support the Dundee economy and help respond to the environmental challenge we face.”

Billy Tosh, who is the general manager of Halley Stevensons, explained how the significant investment would allow for the installation of a new fabric drier and water efficient dyeing equipment and the Annfield Road factory.

“In terms of the machinery itself, it will allow us to become more efficient and we will be able to increase the speed by three times so we can get more fabric through at a lesser environmental impact,” he added.

“We pride ourselves on innovation and this investment will open up new places within the textile industry and it will allow us to develop more of the products we know the market wants.

“It also means that all the materials we work with will have a low impact on the environment.”