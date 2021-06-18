A new men’s mental health support group is to be launched in Angus next month.

Andy’s Man Club, a talking group with sessions held in small groups across the UK, plans to launch in the town in partnership with Arbroath FC Community Trust.

The group will launch at Gayfield Park, the home of Arbroath FC, on July 5.

‘Increasingly difficult time’

Shelley Hague, chairwoman of the community trust, said she was keen to offer support for people in need.

“The development of this local club in Angus is to provide much needed support to local people during this increasingly difficult time,” she said.

“The trust aims go much further than football and this is a key example of this.

“In February the trust engaged with local people to ask what challenges they experienced. From this response the partnership was developed.

“The Covid- 19 pandemic has been a real challenge for people and, with 12 men completing suicide a day in the UK, this support will offer a real lifeline to local people.

“This will provide a safe space for men to go to to talk who have either been through a storm, are currently going through a storm or have a storm brewing in life.”

Safe space

Andy’s Man Club works across the UK to provide groups where men can talk openly.

Groups already meet in Dundee, Perth, Glenrothes, St Andrews and Dunfermline, but this will be the first in Angus.

Alex McClintock of Andy’s Man Club said: “We are absolutely delighted to be working with Arbroath FC Community trust to establish our first group in Angus.

“We are looking forward to becoming a huge part of the community.

“We will do this by providing a safe, non judgemental space for men to come and help each other through their own journey.”

The group will meet at 7pm on Mondays from July 5.

Anyone who wants to go along can sign up at eventbrite.co.uk/e/andys-man-club-arbroath