Kitmart Dundee Stars set to face Fife Flyers in return tie tomorrow after 5-2 win

Kitmart Dundee Stars will face their biggest rivals once again tomorrow as they look to complete back-to-back wins against Fife Flyers after a dominant 5-2 victory over them last night.

Stars will head to Kirkcaldy with winning on their minds again as they continue to plot their escape from the foot of the Elite League table.

After snapping a nine-game losing run at Dundee Ice Arena last night, Stars are now just four points adrift of ninth-placed Manchester Storm and seven behind Flyers, who occupy the last play-off spot.

With a two-for-two record in Fife this season, Stars are hopeful of finding further success on the road against their arch enemies.

To listen to the Tele’s football podcast, Twa Teams One Street, download from Apple Podcasts or Spotify – or head to thetele.co.uk

Last night, the Dundee side claimed their first win of December and their two latest recruits stood out in their Tayside derby debuts.

Alex Schoenborn netted his first goal for the club after 10 minutes as he deflected a shot past Fife keeper Adam Morrison.

However, Flyers tied the game five minutes later as Carlo Finucci banked a shot off Paul Crowder to put the puck in the net.

In the final minute of the second period, Dundee retook their lead as their other new addition, Matt Carter, scored his first goal by flicking a shot that was partially saved before going in off the skate of Crowder.

Todd Dutiaume’s men tied the game once again in the 43rd minute as Mike Cazzola redirected a shot through the five-hole of Dundee goalie Alex Leclerc. After that, the home side fought off a long period of pressure before Schoenborn netted his second as he finished off a good move by Egils Kalns on 47 minutes.

Brett Stovin made it 4-2 with another deflected effort in the 53rd minute before Anthony Beauregard’s last-minute empty- net goal sealed the win for Omar Pacha’s men.

Speaking after the match, the Stars head coach was relieved to finally get the win his team desperately needed.

Pacha said: “I think the whole club needed that.

“Sometimes it is hard to be down like we were in the last few weeks but I really liked our effort tonight.

“At times we were really, really dominant but we didn’t make any critical mistakes which is the one thing I have been critical of in the past.

“We had solid goaltending and we got some clutch scoring.

“When they made it 2-2, I thought they had a bit of momentum and there was a big swing but the Cownie line (Jordan Cownie, Kalns, Schoenborn) was great again tonight, with Alex getting two goals.

“Once we got it to 3-2, the fourth goal was huge and, after that, I think the guys committed well defensively.

“Leclerc had to made some big saves again but it was one of these wins that we really needed, no matter how we got it.

“I am really glad for the guys that we got it.

“Overall, it is good to be winning a game.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“That was a big four-point swing so, hopefully, tomorrow we can give the same effort and get the same result.”

Schoenborn, who netted the game-winning goal and his first two goals for the club in only his third appearance, was a happy man.

He said: “It’s been a while since I’ve scored, so it is always nice to get the monkey off your back quickly and to be moving forward now.”

Tomorrow night’s match in Kirkcaldy against Flyers will face-off at 7.15pm.

For a full report and reaction to tomorrow’s derby clash in Kirkcaldy, get Monday night’s Evening Telegraph.