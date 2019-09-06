New McManus exhibition will showcase collection of polar artworks spanning 200 years

A new exhibition at the McManus will bring together works by artists who have experienced life on the ice.

Entitled Among the Polar Ice, the exhibition will showcase a “small but growing collection” of polar artworks which span 200 years.

“At its heart are two major series of artworks by leading Scottish artists – Frances Walker and James Morrison.

“The Antarctic Suite is the result of Walker’s voyage to the South Pole in 2007.

“Sailing and making shore visits over 18 days, she visited the Antarctic Peninsula, South Shetlands, South Georgia and the Falkland Islands. On her return to her Aberdeen studio, she painted a series of icescapes which she considers the finest work of her distinguished career.

“The six paintings of the Antarctic Suite evoke the timeless beauty of the region’s desolate and harsh natural environment.

“James Morrison’s Arctic paintings capture the glacial landscape of Otto Fiord, Ellesmere Island, which lies within the Canadian Arctic Archipelago. Living in a tented camp, in sight of caribou, Morrison described the High Arctic as a ‘paradise on earth.’

“Working out of doors, he battled the weather, fluctuations in temperature and the danger posed by the occasional polar bear to produce landscapes of extreme beauty.”

Sinclair Aitken, Chair of Leisure & Culture Dundee said: “During this year, when issues of global warming have never seemed so urgent, these artworks remind us of the importance of these remote landscapes to our very fabric of life.”

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “Among the Polar Ice is a fascinating collection of images and paintings from some of the world’s most fragile environments.

“Culture has the power to increase awareness and understanding of major issues facing the world today, and none are greater than climate change.

“We all have a part to play in combating this global challenge and I hope this exhibition helps to inspire and mobilise change.”

The exhibition also highlights Dundee’s long history of Polar exploration, including works by William Burn Murdoch, who accompanied William Spiers Bruce on the Dundee Antarctic Whaling Expedition in 1892.

Admission to the exhibition is free.

