New map shows where in Scotland university students are testing positive for Covid-19

More than 300 students in Scotland have tested positive for Covid-19 since the start of the term earlier this month.

The latest figures show more than 170 cases at Glasgow University, with 120 cases of coronavirus detected in Edinburgh Napier students.

In the north-east, there are 16 confirmed cases in Aberdeen University students, with a further two linked to the Robert Gordon University.

As a result of these clusters, more than 1,000 students across the country are understood to be self-isolating.

Of those, 500 are Abertay University students staying in Parker House. Four people tested positive for Covid-19.

And at St Andrews University there are four confirmed cases with 40 students said to be isolating.

It comes as students across Scotland have been told not to go to pubs and those who repeatedly flout coronavirus guidelines could be thrown out of university, under new rules.

Representatives from higher education in Scotland met to discuss a range of measures which would be introduced amid concerns over a number of outbreaks since term started.

It has seen students required to download the Protect Scotland tracing app and they have been asked not to attend bars at the weekend.

Universities have also now agreed to introduce a “yellow card, red card” system for breaches of student discipline that put students and others at risk, which could result in an end to their studies.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “To all students – I’m so sorry Covid is making this special time of your lives so tough.

“But it won’t be forever and the more we get the virus back under control now, the sooner you’ll get a bit of normality back. So, please do what’s being asked of you.”

Universities have also agreed to increase staff presence in student accommodation.

They said they will be “vigilant” against any breaches of guidance and will also offer welfare and practical support to those experiencing isolation.