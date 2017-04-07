Cyclists keen to get out and about in Dundee can now use the most detailed map ever to plan their routes.

The new-look cycling map has been extensively revamped to include additional routes and updated destinations.

The map is free and has been created by Dundee City Council and funded through the Scottish Government’s Smarter Choices, Smarter Places scheme.

It features the Green Circular — the cycle path which circumnavigates the city linking open spaces — and Greenways routes, which connect with other parts of the country.

Since it was opened in 1995, the Green Circular has been regularly upgraded. Recently a stretch near Riverside Nature Park was resurfaced while asphalt by Trottick Ponds has also been upgraded.

The new map is the largest ever, including a bigger city centre insert, information on the locations of 20mph zones and suggestions for leisure rides to the north, south, east and west of the city.

It will be available from all libraries and cycle shops across the city and the range of outlets will be expanded in time.

Andy Llanwarne, coordinator for Friends of the Earth Tayside, said: “We are very supportive of low cost initiatives, such as the revised Dundee cycling map, which helps to encourage people to cycle to work, to school, and for pleasure and exercise.

“This can help improve our health, whilst cutting air pollution, carbon emissions and traffic congestion.

“The more cyclists that are seen around Dundee, the more that other people will feel it’s okay for them to take up cycling and the more that drivers will give them space.”

Kevin Cordell, councillor and depute convener of the neighbourhood services committee, said: “In recent years we have invested a considerable amount of money, time and effort in improving cycling infrastructure.

“New shared routes, Toucan Crossings, lighting and resurfacing have all been carried out as well as consultations with members of the Dundee Cycling Forum, who provided significant information about routes they use, barriers and text suggestions for the new map.

“The map has loads of great updates and changes and is much easier to use.”