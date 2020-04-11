New ‘low cost’ Dundee gym plans raise objection from rival operators

Plans to bring a new “low cost” gym to the city will lead to jobs being “put at risk,” say owners of a neighbouring gym.

An application submitted to Dundee City Council earlier this year proposed to convert the Harry Corry unit at the Kingsway East Retail Park into a health and fitness club operated by JD Sports.

But owners of the Energie Fitness franchise in Dundee, located on Douglas Road, have opposed the plans, arguing it would have a “hugely detrimental effect” on their business if they were approved.

In a letter seen by the Tele, Energie Fitness asked its members for their “support to fight this application” and urged them to submit an objection to the city council before the April 10 deadline.

The letter stated: “We are a locally owned franchise business directly employing 12 staff members with a further 20+ personal trainers and freelance instructors, as well as independent businesses Holistic Beauty and Vivid Hairdressing that operate out of the site.

“Energie Fitness has been part of the community for over 20 years and for many of you will hold some great memories.

“The friendly, welcoming atmosphere that we have created consistently over the years has always been something that we are proud of and something that we do not believe can be replicated by a big corporate gym chain.”

The owners also outlined the Energie Fitness’ commitment to the local community, outlining the gym’s work with young people in the surrounding area.

The letter added: “In addition, the club currently works with local schools and disadvantaged children within the local area.

“There is an onsite youth specific gym that brings the young people of the local community together, providing health and exercise in an inspiring environment.”

The developers behind the Harry Corry unit conversion plans stated in the application that they did not believe it would “be in any way contentious,” despite there already being a number of low cost gyms in the city.

It was also claimed that the proposals would create 30 full time jobs, as well as generating around £670,000 a year for the local economy.

JD Sports and Energie Fitness have been approached for comment.

