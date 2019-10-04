New-look Dundee United aim to exorcise demons at bogey opponents Alloa

Dundee United head to the Indodrill Stadium tonight – a scene of real pain for the Tangerines last season.

At the start of last term, United drew 1-1 in Clackmannanshire under old boss Csaba Laszlo and were then beaten on the artificial turf by Alloa with Robbie Neilson at the helm at the turn of the year.

© SNS

There have been big changes at Tannadice since then and gaffer Robbie will no doubt feel it’s another huge step forward if his side can banish the ‘bogey team’ feeling when they face the Wasps tonight.

The defeat at Christmas time last year came on the eve of the transfer window and prompted a massive transformation in playing squad under Robbie as new owner Mark Ogren injected his cash into the side.

Tonight, the Tele has a look back at the last game of 2018.

Alloa Athletic 2 Dundee United 1

Indodrill Stadium, Saturday December 29, 2018

Benjamin Siegrist

The Swiss goalie is one of only five players in the matchday squad that day remaining at the club.

© SNS

At that time, Siegrist was by no means certain of surviving at the club long-term and this performance did him no favours as his mistake allowed Andy Graham to head in the equaliser. The big Swiss, though, put in some strong displays at the tail end of the season.

Stewart Murdoch

Midfielder-turned-full-back Murdoch moved on loan to East Fife the following month.

He later signed a permanent deal in Methil.

Callum Booth

Despite the final result, this match was probably left-back Booth’s peak at Tannadice as he curled in a beauty of a free-kick that touched the stanchion on the way in.

© SNS

A move to ill-fated Bury didn’t last long before Booth signed for St Johnstone in August.

Frederic Frans

Injury saw Belgian Frans drop out of the team in the second half of last season before he left the club a month ago.

© SNS

He has since rejoined SK Lierse in his homeland.

Paul Watson

Former Falkirk defender Watson had a poor day at Alloa in December but has proved himself to be a strong and dependable squad player since.

© SNS

Rachid Bouhenna

Classy French defender Bouhenna moved into midfield for this one and started this season in tangerine.

© SNS

At the end of July, he followed Laszlo to Romanian side Sepsi.

Sam Stanton

One of few who have survived the changes this year, midfielder Stanton may well start this one tonight.

Billy King

Winger King showed ability in glimpses but not often enough at Tannadice and he moved on loan to Gillingham a month after this.

© SNS

He made his debut for Morton in their 6-0 thrashing at Tannadice last weekend.

Paul McMullan

Diminutive winger McMullan has become a key part of boss Robbie’s set-up at Tannadice throughout 2019.

Craig Curran

This was Curran’s final appearance for Dundee United before he crossed the street to sign for rivals Dundee.

© SNS

His unsuccessful time at Dens came to an end last month.

Pavol Safranko

Last season’s fans favourite has been forgotten about now there is a new goalscorer at Tannadice.

© SNS

The Slovakian international made quite an impact in his year on loan from Aalborg but couldn’t do so on this day.

He also followed Laszlo to Sepsi.