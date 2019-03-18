New Lochee community food service hopes to fill a gap

A new foodbank-style service is coming to Lochee as part of a charity’s expansion into the wider community.

Food for Thought Dundee, based at the Charleston Community Centre, is planning to open the Lochee Community Larder by early summer.

Samantha Bruce, vice-chairwoman of the community centre management group, said the decision to open a new branch had been made after demand “snowballed”.

She said: “We have well over 100 members. It wasn’t the same people who were coming in all the time – it just snowballed.

“We have seen the numbers rise since everybody started to change over to Universal Credit.”

Food for Thought is a not-for-profit alternative to foodbanks, which does not require users to have a referral from an outside agency.

The group receives no external funding and instead charges customers £1.50 to take what food they need.

The food is laid out on tables in different sections, and those attending can take one item from each section.

The group is also supplied with fresh fruit and vegetables as well as bakery items from Lidl. Service users can also pay an extra 50p per item for meat.

The service is for anyone living in the Dundee area.

Samantha said the service fills a gap between foodbank referrals and supermarkets.

On the new Lochee centre, Samantha added: “We have been offered one of the units at Whorterbank, beside the community gardens.

“I’m hoping to open in mid-June if everything goes to plan.

“It will initially be open for three days a week.”

Anyone interested in volunteering can visit the Food For Thought Dundee Facebook page.