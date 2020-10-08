New lease of life planned for pocket park in Stobswell

A 30-year-old pocket park in the heart of one of the most deprived areas of Dundee is to get a new lease of life.

Talks have been held to discuss upgrading Malcolm Street park just off Dundonald Street in Stobswell.

Colin Clement, chairman of Stobswell Forum said the proposals to upgrade the park were well ahead, and said that progress was “great news”.

He said: “I moved to this area around 30 years ago and the park was there at that same time.

“It was a ‘pocket park’ ahead of its time in Stobswell.

“It has been allowed to deteriorate over the years and we thought it would be great if it could be upgraded and brought back into use.

“It is actually a quiet park with none of the usual problems of the area.

“It’s used by families and you often see grandparents taking their young grandchildren there.

“It is also used by parents after they have collected their kids from school.

“It’s a great green space and if it was upgraded it would be good for the area.”

© Mhairi Edwards

Colin previously met with representatives of Dundee City Council’s neighbourhood services and discussed what could be done.

“Hopefully, we will see older trees taken down and replaced with new ones, street furniture will be replaced and we have also discussed the possibility of getting good new play equipment there for the kids,” he said.

According to Colin, the council had also agreed to do some soft landscaping with the existing plants and trees over the next couple of months.

“The meeting was very positive and the council officers came across as very supportive,” he added.

© Mhairi Edwards

Earlier this year the forum unveiled ambitious new plans for Stobswell that included a revamped shopping centre as well as further pocket parks for the area.

The key proposals would support improved physical distancing, the recovery of the district shopping centre and make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

The scheme would also involve the removal of street parking from Albert Street, with vehicles asked to use car parks in Dura Street, Langlands Street and Craigie Street.

Colin believes a network of public spaces would create an improved civic atmosphere and introduce “external living rooms”.

“We want to deliver a better quality of life for those living, shopping and working in the adjacent area,” he said.