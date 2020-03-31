New July date for smash hit Tina Turner show

Smash hit show What’s Love Got To Do With It? has rescheduled its Dundee date to Monday July 27.

The show celebrates the music and 60-year career of rock legend Tina Turner.

A spokesman for the show said: “As everyone is aware, due to government advice, theatres and venues across the UK have had to take the decision to close.

“This inevitably affects our shows and therefore What’s Love Got To Do With It? has had to be rescheduled.

“Box office staff at the Caird Hall are contacting ticket holders so they can transfer their tickets to the new date.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this causes and we hope people can join us on the rescheduled date.”