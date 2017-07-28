Ald is recruiting 15 new staff across Tayside.

The jobs include store assistants, apprentices and caretakers in its two stores in Dundee and those in Forfar and Montrose.

All employees will earn a minimum of £8.53 an hour.

The company says the recruitment drive follows a “surge” in sales which includes 418,000 new customers in Scotland over the past year.

Richard Holloway, managing director of Aldi in Scotland, said: “Attracting the best people is crucial to our future expansion plans.

“Our approach is to recruit the best people in retail, build amazing teams and invest in each employee’s long-term career development to ensure they operate in an environment where they feel engaged, motivated and challenged.

“Working at Aldi comes with market-leading pay, benefits and career opportunities that are unrivalled in the supermarket sector, and we’re looking forward to receiving applications for these new roles.”