Martel Maxwell: New item edging to top of my to-do list

Reading last week’s observations of my walk around an empty city centre, Susie Gordon got in touch with a correction, pointing out that I quipped: “We can hardly pop into Goodfellows for a bridie.”

She said: “You can actually pop in for a bridie because they are still open and trading.”

Of course you can Susie – I feel daft. I was thinking along the lines of cafes and sitting in but, of course, you can get a take-out. And if a bridie’s not classed as essential in these times, I don’t know what is.

Susie works in nearby McColls and has noticed a new pattern of shopping emerge in lockdown.

She said: “You would be amazed by the number of people still coming into town Monday to Friday.

“Saturday and Sunday are now the quietest.”

It’s just good to know the centre can still be busy on any day – giving hope it can bounce back, even more when restrictions lift.

Thanks for getting in touch Susie. Getting a bridie’s nearing the top of my to-do list.