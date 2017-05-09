The bosses behind an Italian restaurant coming to Dundee have revealed they hope to open at the end of this month.

The Tony Macaroni eatery will be based in the former home of Papa Joe’s in Whitehall Street, which the chain took over at the end of last year.

The company is also bringing Mozza, a new chain of Neapolitan-inspired pizza restaurants, to St Andrews this month and to Dundee later in the year.

A spokeswoman for the firm said that while a “definite date” had not been set, the firm was aiming to open Tony Macaroni at the end of May.

Cora Zonfrillo, head of sales and marketing, said: “We are delighted to be bringing the Tony Macaroni and Mozza brands to Dundee and St Andrews.

“We have been looking to expand into Dundee and the wider area for some time and we can finally announce that Tony Macaroni will be opening in May along with Mozza St Andrews, followed by Mozza Dundee later in the summer.

“Tony Macaroni will offer authentic Italian cuisine in modern surroundings with a hint of rustic Italy.

“All our ingredients are either sourced locally or come straight from Italy and will guarantee the freshest dishes that are sure to wow our customers.”

Ms Zonfrillo added: “Mozza recently opened its doors to a Glasgow audience with resounding success and we feel Dundee will also embrace our newest brand with the same enthusiasm and warmth.”

About 45 jobs are expected to be created when the Tony Macaroni restaurant opens.

The company says the venue will offer both meals and function facilities, using a basement space underneath the restaurant to cater for up to 60 guests.

Dundee City Council recently approved a retrospective application submitted by bosses to carry out works to the restaurant’s interior.

Tony Macaroni opened its first restaurant in 2007 and now has 10 across Scotland.

Brett Davidge, chairman of the DD One business group, said it was “great” to see more firms setting up in Dundee.

He added: “Anything that comes to Dundee, whether it’s restaurants or retail, is really good news for the city.

“With everything going on in Dundee, it’s good to see people choosing to make the city their home.”