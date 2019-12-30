New interactive map can tell Scots folk ‘far it is they’re fae, ye ken?’

A new interactive map created by the University of Glasgow has revealed how and where the Scots language is used across the country.

The webpage aims to record and revitalise the ancient Scots tongue, with the website showing which areas in Scotland share the same lingo, expressions and colloquialisms.

Scots Syntax Atlas boasts recordings of true Scots sharing commonly-used phrases and words.

The map shows which phrases are used where, explains the history behind some sayings and even has interactive examples of locals speaking in their mother tongue.

The Scots dialect can be somewhat of a mystery, even to neighbouring areas.

Back in 2016 we shared an article which described 13 phrases that confuse the rest of Scotland.

A second, similar article also proved popular with readers.

Professor Jennifer Smith, Professor of Sociolinguistics at the University of Glasgow and the Principal Investigator of the Scots Syntax Atlas, said: “From a linguistic point of view, we wanted to look at the make-up of Scots beyond words and sounds – how sentence structures are the same or different across communities in Scotland, and how we can explain these differences.

“Scots can be viewed as an umbrella term for a collection of quite diverse dialects. A look at the history of these different dialects – where they originated and how they subsequently developed – often provides the key to explaining why they are so diverse.

“For example, in more rural areas there may be preservation of forms that have long disappeared from elsewhere in Scotland.

“In more urban areas, on the other hand, social and demographic influences from outside can have a profound effect on language change.

“Even if you look at Glasgow and Edinburgh – less than an hour from each other – there are many dialect differences as they draw on different influences from the people who have lived in these cities over the years.

“We also found that spread of language forms isn’t necessarily from south of the border, but instead from within Scotland itself, as demonstrated by the spread of youse and gonnae no from likely Glasgow, outwards”