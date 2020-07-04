New Indian restaurant Raj Mahal opens in Monifieth

A new Indian restaurant has opened in Monifieth.

Raj Mahal opened on July 3, and will be offering a wide variety of dishes including traditional curries and tandoori dishes.

Open seven days a week, from 4pm until 11pm, the eatery will also be offering a takeaway service.

A post on their website reads: “Raj Mahal is a new dining experience for Monifieth and the surrounding areas.

“Our chef has over 25 years experience and has collected recipes from all over India to create a menu which covers all the flavours and spices that we use in our cuisine.”

Raj Mahal replaces the former Pipers Lounge Bar and Kitchen which closed its doors in 2017, with the owner citing a lack of support from the local community and a dearth of passing trade as the reason why.