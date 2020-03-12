New images show what Discovery Point could look like if upgrade plans go ahead

Bosses behind Discovery Point are “optimistic” that a £10 million transformation of the building could start by 2023.

Dundee Heritage Trust CEO Deirdre Robertson presented images of how the new “eco-friendly” building could look in just a few years time.

Images were revealed to the West End Community Council (WECC) last night detailing new exhibition spaces and proposals to transform the dining experience at the venue.

Ms Robertson explained the award-winning visitor attraction – which is almost 30-years-old – could also collaborate with Abertay University which would bring virtual reality to tourist hotspot.

She believes the building “wasn’t designed for modern day standards”, with spending on heating alone costing £150,000 currently.

Ms Robertson said: “The plan is to bring the retrofit building up to today’s environmental standards.

“These are indicative drawings at present but we like the direction in which the proposals are going.”

Members of the Dundee Heritage Trust were at Holyrood last month to discuss the plans which will also see solar panels fitted to the roof of a new cafe and restaurant to provide green energy to the building.

Ms Robertson added: “There is proposed funding from the Tay Cities deal that is part of the proposals. Realistically we need about £10m worth of funding and we are reaching out to other investors.

“Ideally we would like to start spending grant money from 2023/2024. We are optimistic this can happen but realistically it will take as long as it takes.

“Tim Allan, the chair of the board of V&A Dundee, has also seen the drawings and was positive of the image for the Discovery Point. That feeling has been felt across the board.

“As part of the new proposals we are looking to make the dome space more accessible to the public.

“Part of the proposals have also seen us in discussions with Abertay University to immerse a virtual tour experience to allow visitors to see how Dundee’s dockland’s area would have looked in 1901.”