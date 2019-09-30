New images of Dundee Waterfront ‘urban beach’ next to the V&A revealed

New artist’s impressions of Dundee’s “urban beach” development, including a cycling hub and digital playground, have been unveiled.

Dramatic images published as part of a formal planning application for Site 9 – to the east of V&A Dundee – illustrate how city planners hope to create a bustling new public square on the edge of the River Tay.

Sketches of the proposal have been shown in public before – but the new images show exactly how the new area is intended to look once built.

© Supplied

Of particular note is the new “active travel hub” – a meeting point and source of information for cyclists – which has been designed to resemble a baby brother to the V&A.

Starting from Riverside Esplanade, across the road from Slessor Gardens, the area will feature a “dune”-inspired garden space, a water feature with pop-up water jets and a whale-shaped digital playground.

The council is set to pay up to £1 million to an external firm to design the playground in a competition that is still open to entrants.

Closer to the water, the travel hub will serve as an information point and rest stop for cyclists and tourists.

NCN Route 1, the UK’s main cycle route that links the entire country, runs through Dundee along the Waterfront.

Planners hope the travel hub will prove popular with cyclists passing through the city. It will have a workshop where locals can have their bikes maintained, and a cafe with river-facing views.

The building – designed in the same dramatic vein as V&A Dundee – will also have public toilets for visitors to use.

At the edge of the site closest to the Tay, the urban beach aims to “reinforce the city’s connection” with the river – and provide an extra family-friendly attraction which could drive new visitors to the Waterfront.

© DC Thomson

Site designers Optimised Environments (Open) envisage Waterfront Place being used by visitors at all times of the day.

To that end, they have included night-time lighting that lines the footpaths and also illuminates water features.

Summarising the proposals in a document included with the planning application, Open said: “Waterfront Place represents one of the final pieces of infrastructure within the central Waterfront masterplan.

“It offers the opportunity to create a powerful space that is both dynamic and playful, that consciously addresses the River Tay and Dundee’s relationship to its maritime environment.”