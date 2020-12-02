New illuminated sign for Caird Hall could be fitted early next year

The Caird Hall could be fitted with an illuminated sign early next year if councillors back the move at a meeting next week.

The city development committee will consider tenders worth a total of £140,500 for the half metre tall sign as well as two advertising boards and another at the McManus Art Gallery and Museum.

The sign would sit on the south facing wall of the auditorium.

Mark Flynn committee convener said: “With the development of the waterfront and the prominent position that the Caird Hall has overlooking Slessor Gardens a back lit bronze sign announcing the venue would be a fitting addition to the streetscape.

“We want to be in a position to have the city centre at its best when it is safe again for visitors to come to Dundee.”

If approved the sign will be erected by the construction services division of the council whilst the digital advertising boards will be installed by Efficient Infrastructure.

The contracts are expected to be started early next year and completed by spring.

The city development committee will meet on Monday December 7.