New housing development in Dundee likely to be approved by council

A hundred new homes could be built in a city suburb despite opposition from heritage campaigners.

Plans for the new multi-million-pound estate at Linlathen Road, Broughty Ferry, have been put forward by Kirkwood Homes.

And Dundee City Council has recommended they be approved when they are tabled at Monday night’s planning committee meeting.

The council has recommended plans from Kirkwood Homes for semi-detached and detached homes are to be approved when they go before the planning committee on Monday night.

Dundee Civic Trust put in an official objection with similar fears, but also claimed that the village would be isolated and result in residents being car-dependent, as well as additional concerns over extra pressure on leisure facilities.

Broughty Ferry Community Council has opposed the move to build the proposed Linlathen Village since it was first raised in 2016, but a spokesman admitted the members were resigned to defeat.

A spokesman for the community council said members had concerns over the effects on the infrastructure such as increase on traffic, the extra demand on doctors’ surgeries and schools.

The community council spokesman said: “We had always opposed it at the community council but it comes under the local development plan now and we are not in a position to oppose it. It’s one of those things.

“We are there to serve the public citizens of Broughty Ferry and we have to effectively listen to them and a certain amount of the community are quite happy about new housing.

“This development will provide decent accommodation for people who want to come and live in the Ferry.

“There’s definitely a market for them and that’s why the housing company is building them. But we think it will challenging for the infrastructure such as public transport, schools, doctors’ surgeries and roads.

“But this is being built because people want to live here which is great and there is an understanding to develop the west of Dundee.”

However, the city council has already included a number of recommendations for the housing firm seeking contributions towards the cost of “infrastructure provision” both on and off the site.

They include funding towards any need for new or improved services, enhancing primary school provision and also road improvements.

A Kirkwood Homes spokeswoman said: “We welcome the recommendation of approval in the report to the planning committee by the head of planning and economic development, and look forward to receiving a positive decision at the meeting on January 20.

“Securing this consent for the continued development of our highly successful site at Balgillo Heights, which has phase one already 90% sold, will allow us to cement our presence and continue our investment in the city.”